Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $11,333,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

