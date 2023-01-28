Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $45,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.61.

