American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,257,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,385,424. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
