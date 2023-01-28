American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,257,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,385,424. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

