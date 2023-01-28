American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $126,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $220.79 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

