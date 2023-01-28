AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. 967,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,663. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.