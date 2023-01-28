Amgen (AMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,492.97

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and approximately $27,492.97 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02962499 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,389.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

