Analyzing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.43%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 8.72 -$454.02 million ($9.74) -4.49 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -197.47% -84.14% -41.25% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2,348.39%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression, as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and various orphan indications. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.