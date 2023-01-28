Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE AIT opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

