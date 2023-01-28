ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.90. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 5,350 shares.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

About ARC Group Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a global advanced manufacturing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers. Its solutions include metal injection molding, plastic injection molding, clean room plastic injection molding, and rapid and conforming tooling. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Deland, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.