Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 134.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.8%.

Archrock Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AROC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 27.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

