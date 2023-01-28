Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $266,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 284.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.