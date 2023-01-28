Arweave (AR) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $10.21 or 0.00044402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $340.90 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
