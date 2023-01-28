AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vs. Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Financial Review

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AstraZeneca and Acer Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $37.42 billion 5.43 $112.00 million $0.67 97.81 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 29.86 -$15.37 million ($1.43) -1.65

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 4.52% 29.40% 10.88% Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -89.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AstraZeneca and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 1 5 5 0 2.36 Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.55%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Acer Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia bipolar disease; Nexium, and Losec/Prilosec for gastroenterology; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity; Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop eplontersen, a liver-targeted antisense therapy in Phase III development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; Proteros Biostructures GmbH to jointly discover novel small molecules for the treatment of hematological cancers; Sierra Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize AZD5153. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.