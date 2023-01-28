Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 244,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 66,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

