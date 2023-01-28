Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,690. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

