Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $917.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001994 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,198,942 coins and its circulating supply is 314,792,952 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
