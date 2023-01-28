Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $917.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,198,942 coins and its circulating supply is 314,792,952 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

