Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

VT stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

