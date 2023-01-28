Axie Infinity Trading 25.7% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $11.46 or 0.00049544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $238.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,707,271 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,407,074.25020455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.27170909 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $209,754,828.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

