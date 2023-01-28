Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,770 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.03% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 722,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,569. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

