Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 99.3% in January

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Aytu BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

