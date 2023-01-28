BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

BLIAQ stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get BB Liquidating alerts:

About BB Liquidating

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BB Liquidating, Inc provides video tape and disc rentals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.