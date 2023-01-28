Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

