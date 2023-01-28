Bfsg LLC Sells 101,671 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,196 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 1,365,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,064. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

