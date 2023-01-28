BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $360.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

