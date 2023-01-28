BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $2.91 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

