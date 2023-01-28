Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $478.96. 132,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,313. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

