Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.92. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 41,246 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

