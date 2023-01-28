Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bioxytran Stock Up 1.0 %

BIXT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 53,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,614. Bioxytran has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Bioxytran Company Profile

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

