Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.1 %

BDT opened at C$8.65 on Friday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$640.27 million. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

