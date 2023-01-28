Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $31.25 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.25 million and $114,419.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00241042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00103257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00039698 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

