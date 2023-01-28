BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $79,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $759.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.99. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
