BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 156,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,009. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

