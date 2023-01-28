Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BCSAU remained flat at $10.24 on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 475.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

