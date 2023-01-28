Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

