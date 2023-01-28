Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $427.07

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.07 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 459.98 ($5.69). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.57), with a volume of 27,839 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £365.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,034.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 427.56.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

