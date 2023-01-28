BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,700 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 29.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $30,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 939,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,400. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

