BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
Shares of BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $59.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
