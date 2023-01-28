BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $59.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

