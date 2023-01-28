Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.22 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bobcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

