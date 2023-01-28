BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $28,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE:CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

