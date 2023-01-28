Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

