BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.51. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

