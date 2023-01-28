BTS Chain (BTSC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $350.03

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $350.03 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

