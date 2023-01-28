BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 192,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

