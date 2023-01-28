Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,198 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Cactus worth $43,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $25,613,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 471,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 38.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,427,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 393,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.