Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

CALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $591.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.46.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

