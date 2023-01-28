Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.18 billion and $393.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.93 or 0.06828674 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028699 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,585,646,881 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
