Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0350 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $374.25 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00396035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.70 or 0.27798704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588251 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,461,180,187 coins and its circulating supply is 10,696,839,228 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,459,646,335 with 10,695,407,667 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03642831 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $17,174,208.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.