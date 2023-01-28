Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

