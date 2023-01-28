CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.