CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

CBFV opened at $21.77 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

